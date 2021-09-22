27,700 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

CAG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 98,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

