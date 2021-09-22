2,910 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $498,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

