$306.34 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $306.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.67 million to $311.37 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

NYSE FNB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,847,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.