$374.89 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $374.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.02 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $402.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 863,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

