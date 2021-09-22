3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $178.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.