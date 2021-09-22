$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $46.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $46.70 million. First Financial posted sales of $48.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $186.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 50,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

