$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.81 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $191.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 4,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $441.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

