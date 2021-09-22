500,000 Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.95% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.