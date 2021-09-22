$57.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report sales of $57.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.00 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $220.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

TCMD opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $889.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

