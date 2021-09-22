634 Shares in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Purchased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

IBDP stock remained flat at $$26.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $26.66.

