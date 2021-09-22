698 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $409.11. 66,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

