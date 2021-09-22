$72.86 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce sales of $72.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.82 million and the highest is $73.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $288.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,618,418 shares of company stock valued at $617,243,837. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.06. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

