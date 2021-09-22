74,338 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Inspired Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

