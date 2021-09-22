8,000 Shares in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $4,766,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $3,422,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of ASLE opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. AerSale Co. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.