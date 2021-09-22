956 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

