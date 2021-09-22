A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.