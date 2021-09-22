AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAON. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAON by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55. AAON has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

