AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. 543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. AAON has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AAON by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

