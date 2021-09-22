AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.18. 97,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,142. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82. The company has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

