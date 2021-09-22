Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 163,303 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 616,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,776. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.