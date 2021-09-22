abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

