abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of DaVita worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

