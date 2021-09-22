abrdn plc Has $7.96 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

