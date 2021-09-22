abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.