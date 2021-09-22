Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $85.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $417.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 602,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,990. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

In other news, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

