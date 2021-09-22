Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADGI. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADGI opened at $47.86 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.