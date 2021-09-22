Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Boosted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,697 shares of company stock worth $3,277,962 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,539. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.