ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

