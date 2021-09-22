Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective (up from $735.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.74 and a 200-day moving average of $555.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

