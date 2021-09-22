Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $680.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.09.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.67. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,892 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

