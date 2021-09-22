ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock remained flat at $$15.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $761.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

