Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

NYSE:AAP opened at $205.66 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.