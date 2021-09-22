Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 840.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USM stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.