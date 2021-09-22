Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $8,510,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $6,742,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of CWH opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.