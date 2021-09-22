Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

