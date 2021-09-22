Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000.

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $92.15.

