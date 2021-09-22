Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 42.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

