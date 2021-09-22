Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.