Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

AEHR opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 332,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.