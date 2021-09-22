AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,552 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

THO opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

