AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

