AGF Investments Inc. Has $186,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,658,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

