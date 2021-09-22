AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 3.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Evergy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

