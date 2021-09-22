AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

