AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

