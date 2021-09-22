Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $7.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

