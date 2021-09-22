Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.62.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 911,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

