Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,149 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

A stock opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

