Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) fell 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 9,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 474,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Agiliti alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.