Agustin Melian Sells 18,586 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $371,534.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 498,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $19,224.00.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.